- As noted, Jack Swagger revealed on Chael Sonnen's podcast that he requested his release from WWE. Despite some incorrect reports, PWInsider confirmed that while Swagger requested his release, he is still officially with the company. Swagger's profile is also still on the WWE roster page. Swagger noted on Sonnen's podcast that his release is "an ongoing process right now."
- As noted, Rusev changed his look up a bit and got a haircut. Rusev commented on the reaction that it has caused, writing:
Why is everybody making a big deal of a simple haircut! It's hair people calm down. Opposite Samson.— Rusev on the Roof (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2017
In case you missed it, you can check out his new look below:
