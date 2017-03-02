Source: JR's BBQ

"I am confident that Jeff Jarrett and his staff will make the Impact brand better but it still remains to be seen if they can get the product to the level that it needs to achieve to grow, specifically in North America. I hope that they do for sure but we all must have some degree of patience as these positive changes will not occur overnight but instead over a few months."

How WWE could use Kurt Angle:

"Expect WWE to carve out significant, TV opportunities for 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle including a much anticipated bout somewhere down the road. It's too good an opportunity to not to do and WWE certainly will not want to pass on what could be a highly productive, Kurt Angle wrestling match/storyline. I could see doing one, major bout but doing 2-3 bouts seems challenging unless the bouts are spread out to allow the story to be better told. I.E. Kurt could have a 2017 Summer Slam bout and then WWE could program him to have something bigger at WM in NOLA. Kurt Angle is too big a star, too talented plus he's healthy and motivated to do great work at this point in this career. I've seen Kurt in the ring recently and he's still got it especially if he's not over exposed i.e. rode hard and out up wet."

The Hardys:

"No idea what Matt and Jeff Hardy are going to do now that they are free agents but the smart money seems to be on a customized, WWE contact of some degree. I have a hard time believing that WWE isn't aware of the success of the "Broken Hardy" creative concept and that they would be adverse to utilizing what has already been market researched and seems to be embraced by many fans especially those on social media, etc. Plus, if used strategically, the Hardy's can help WWE invigorate their tag team scene which needs some help."

