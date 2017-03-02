Source: Sports Illustrated

Kurt Angle spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I don't think I'm done. I don't think I'm close to being done. I'm not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me. WWE has not given me any notification that I am going to wrestle, but I believe the fans will speak."

Passing a WWE physical:

"If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all."

Dusty Rhodes' influence on wrestling:

"The impact Dusty had on wrestling was unmatched. He also made it feasible for talent who didn't look like bodybuilders to have success. He wasn't just a great worker and a great wrestler, and obviously a great talker, but he showed that you don't have to look like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns to be successful. That's where Dusty made such a huge impact, and people could relate to him."

Kurt Angle also discussed UK wrestlers and some of his matches in independent wrestling. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

