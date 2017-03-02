- Bet Wrestling sent word that Paddy Power has added odds on if Chris Jericho will interfere in the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg Universal Title match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. The odds are 7/1, meaning a $1 bet could win $7 or a 12.5% chance of the prop bet becoming reality.

- Speaking of Fastlane, TiqIq sent us word that the pay-per-view is not yet sold out, but the number of available tickets is dwindling down. Upper level seating is still available on Ticketmaster from $50 as well as floor seats from $350. The secondary market provides a bit more of a selection, with lower level seating from $165 and floor seats from $212. You can take 10% off Fastlane tickets from TicketIQ here with promo code "RAW" at checkout.

- The Miz will once again be guest hosting ESPN's SportsNation this afternoon at 4pm ET.

