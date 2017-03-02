- Netflix released the trailer above for their upcoming series GLOW, which is based on the 80s female wrestling promotion. The series premieres on June 23rd and features former WWE stars Alex Riley and Kharma, below is a description:

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, coked-up B-movie director who now must lead 14 women on the journey to wrestling stardom. GLOW, only on Netflix June 23. GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive produce alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners.

- Tonight's episode of Conan on TBS features Lucha Libre legend Cassandro helping Conan and his tag team partner, Andy Richter, getting into fighting shape as el Gallo Loco and Bebé Malo, as seen below:

Below is a behind-the-scenes video from the segment on Conan at Hercules Moderno Gym in Mexico City:



- WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T is a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. The new season starts March 20th. The WrestleMania 1 main-eventer tweeted on appearing on the new season:

Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner... — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

...Between me and you, I really can't dance! But I will do my very best for the children @shrinershosp and @StJude... — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer! GOD bless them! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

Kym (@kym_johnson) and I want to thank you in advance for your support! Thanks again! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

Mr. joem49er contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.