Source: CBS Sports Radio

As noted, 2017 Hall Of Fame inductee Kurt Angle recently joined Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray on The Moose & Maggie Show on CBS Sports Radio to discuss his induction and look back on his career in the industry. Here are some highlights:

"I really don't know, I know that when I started training to the day I got on TV was only one year. It was exactly on year, that never happens. I knew that when I started on TV I still didn't know what I was doing. The wrestlers I wrestled with kind of walked me through the matches, so I learned how to follow because I let people lead me and I trusted them, I became a good leader. About two and a half years into my pro wrestling career I was leading and calling the matches, structuring the matches, I was a good student. Because I kept studying from the best guys like The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold, Undertaker, I learned very quickly."

The grind of the life of a professional wrestler:

"I wrestled almost seven years in the WWE, two of those years I was out with injury with my neck. I broke my neck four times in a two and a half year span, so a bit of bad luck. But the schedule back then was a lot more brutal than it is now, and thank god because I don't think anyone should be going through the schedules we were in the early 2000's. The Attitude Era. We were on the road over 300 days a year, so you're right it was constant, it was a grind, and it ultimately led me to ask for my release from the company unfortunately in 2006. My body couldn't handle it and I also started getting a heavy addiction to pain killers and felt like a heavy liability to the company, and I didn't want to do that to Vince, didn't want to do anything detrimental to my health that would end my life. So I felt like I needed to get out at that time, Vince was okay with it, he actually encouraged me to go to rehab, but I didn't go at that point in time. I wish I would have."

If he was on the brink of losing his life at that point in his career:

"Well yeah I was doing some heavy stuff and it wasn't just pain killers. The early 2000's we didn't have a drug policy like they do now. They have an incredible policy and I commend them on that cause people don't do that kind of stuff now. There were a couple of days where I didn't wake up until the evening, I slept 24 hours a day, I took too many pills. I knew I was at a point in my life where I needed to make a choice, and it wasn't so much the WWE that made it worst but it didn't help that I was gonna be traveling that much so I did what I had to do."

When he knew it was time to clean his life up and go to rehab:

"When you're an addict taking 65 extra strength vicodin a day you're in denial. I went another eight years before I went to rehab, I did get my pain killer issue contained but I started getting anxiety because I broke my neck four times in two and a half years so I started taking Xanax, along with morphine when I got off the vicodin. I was taking those two and the new company I worked for, Impact Wrestling, everyone there drank after the shows and it was a normal routine. So I started drinking alcohol, mixing all three, led me to a really bad place in my life. I had four DUIs in five years. Four DUIs when my wife basically gave the the choice, and said she'd either leave me or I go to rehab."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Moose & Maggie Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

