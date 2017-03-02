- Xavier Woods plays some VR gaming in these new videos from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- WWE stock was down 1.68% today, closing at $20.52 per share. Today's high was $20.95 and the low was $20.44.

- WWE Games announced that WWE 2K17 will be released digitally in Japan on March 9th for PS4, XB1 and PC.

- Wednesday marked 15 years since Sami Zayn made his pro wrestling debut. Sami, who will wrestle Samoa Joe at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, tweeted the following on the milestone:

I had my first pro wrestling match 15 years ago today.



Things have gone remarkably well. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.