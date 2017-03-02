- Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, which is the final show under the old regime, will feature the last edition of The Hardys "Expedition of Gold." Matt Hardy plugged tonight's show last night on Twitter, writing:

- Garza Jr. and The Laredo Kid are at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings and will be on the show, likely as part of the X-Division, as seen below. We are looking for correspondents for tonight's taping, so if you are attending it, please contact us by clicking here.

Garza commented on signing with Impact Wrestling, writing on his Facebook page (translated from Spanish to English):

I know that all this I am living is THANKS TO YOU! That from heaven you are guiding me on the right path and guiding me to those doors that you left open! Everyone remembers you, everyone tells me about you as a great human being in the whole world! Believe me I will not let you down! I will give everything of myself! I will give myself in body and soul only to thank you for everything you did for me on earth and that you still do while still in heaven! I would give EVERYTHING! Why are we living these achievements together but trust me that the Garza's name will keep you high where you put it!

@KOllomani and @timrockssohard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.