As noted last month, Elias Samson appears to be leaving NXT for the main roster as he lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno at last week's NXT tapings. The match is scheduled to air on next week's episode of NXT.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samson was originally set to move to the main roster several months ago, however it was delayed after he suffered a broken ankle last June

Samson has wrestled once since the television tapings, working last Friday's NXT live event in Miami under a mask as El Vagabondo.

