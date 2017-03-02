- Above, Don West returns with a "Brown Bag Special" which includes T-shirts, masks, color bookings, arm bands, and an action figure for $20 in TNA Shop's latest video.

Jim Ross sent out a congrats to his friends working tonight's TNA Impact taping and teased a possible change on commentary.

Good luck to all my friends working in #Orlando for @IMPACTWRESTLING.



Expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack. ??? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 2, 2017

- TNA Impact sent out a tweet about VIP packages, which also included a photo of the ramp, part of the stage, and the new logo for tonight's show.

There are still VIP Packages for tonight and the rest of the week.



HERE: https://t.co/t7BoFfpASu pic.twitter.com/Awqupn6VsY — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017

- Returning to Impact, ODB was spotted at tonight's tapings, as well. Although she made an appearance in 2016, ODB left Impact back in 2014, when the company didn't re-sign her after ODB's contract expired.

