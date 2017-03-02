- Above, Don West returns with a "Brown Bag Special" which includes T-shirts, masks, color bookings, arm bands, and an action figure for $20 in TNA Shop's latest video.

- Jim Ross sent out a congrats to his friends working tonight's TNA Impact taping and teased a possible change on commentary.


- TNA Impact sent out a tweet about VIP packages, which also included a photo of the ramp, part of the stage, and the new logo for tonight's show.


Former WWE World Champion Making Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight? (Photo)
See Also
Former WWE World Champion Making Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight? (Photo)

- Returning to Impact, ODB was spotted at tonight's tapings, as well. Although she made an appearance in 2016, ODB left Impact back in 2014, when the company didn't re-sign her after ODB's contract expired.


@Kollamani contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles