Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV. Thanks for joining us here. Feel free to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. It figures to be a busy night for Impact Wrestling overall. As not only are their TV tapings going on tonight in Orlando with a new creative team. headed by the return of the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Dutch Mantel and company, but tonight's taped show marks the end of The Hardy era in TNA/Impact. Barring some unforeseen last second return. Tonight's show will feature the next and potential last chapter of The Broken Hardy's 'Expedition of Gold' in Impact Wrestling. Tonight will also mark the end of Drew Galloway's run with the company. As he defends The Grand Championship against Moose. Also featured on Impact is a Last Knockouts Standing match with Rosemary defending her title against Jade, and in the main event, Bobby Lashley defends the world championship against former UFC Champ Josh Barnett.

And later... in the main event for The World Championship @fightbobby vs. @JoshLBarnett TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dqy60qe1Qk — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017

This rivalry heats up tomorrow night on #ImpactWrestling



Click for more: https://t.co/VdfZ17MovT pic.twitter.com/ubzCl6jkxY — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 1, 2017

Full coverage will begin at the top of the hour. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page when the show begins. Courtesy of Pop TV. Here are the first five minutes of The Last Knockouts Standing match. Which can be in the seen in the video below. This match will open tonight's show.

Impact Wrestling

Taped @ The 'Impact Zone' in Orlando, Florida

The show opens with World Champion Bobby Lashley and his opponent tonight, former UFC Champ Josh Barnett. They are both shown separately arriving to the arena.

World Champ @fightbobby will defend his title in the Main Event against @JoshLBarnett.



Looking calm, cool and collected at the moment. pic.twitter.com/UMPorIHTu8 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2017

We are now in The Impact Zone and the show kicks off with this match.

Last Knockouts Standing Match For The Knockouts Championship

Rosemary (c) Vs. Jade

During Rosemary's entrance. Jade wastes no time and heads directly to the ramp way to start brawling with Rosemary. When they get back to ringside. Jade gets into the ring and then leaps onto Rosemary with a suicide dive. Moments later, Jade attempts a package piledriver on Rosemary but it gets blocked. Both women go through reversals and counters until Jade hits Rosemary with two straight german suplexes. Referee Earl Hebner makes the matches first official standing 10 count. When Rosemary eventually rises to her feet. Jade knocks her to the outside with a missile dropkick. She then attempts another suicide dive but this time, Rosemary strikes her in mid-air with a forearm. Rosemary then introduces weapons into the match when she throws a trash can and kendo stick into the ring. Jade picks up the Kendo stick and attempts to strike Rosemary with it, but she is unsuccessful. Rosemary then roughs up Jade for a bit. She sets her near the ropes and gets Jade in a modified tarantula submission using the ring ropes. Rosemary then strikes Jade repeatedly with the steel trash can. Jade falls into the corner and Rosemary sets up the trash can next to her. The first five minutes of this match are in the video below.

Rosemary now leaps from corner to corner to hit The Van Daminator on Jade. Moments later , She tries to strike with the trash can. Jade battles back and starts striking Rosemary with the kendo stick . Shen then lands a punt kick on Rosemary. Jade follows that up by power bombing Rosemary onto the trash can. The standing count begins by Hebner and Rosemary makes it to her feet at the count of nine. Jade attempts to leap off the top rope but Rosemary spews her mist at her in mid-air.

With Jade now blinded from the mist. Rosemary hits The "Red Wedding" on her. Jade is able to beat the standing ten count, but when she gets to her feet. Rosemary lands a sharp elbow that sends her to the outside. Rosemary then picks up Jade and hits the Red Wedding again, this time on the ringside floor. Jade is once again counted down. This time, she gets back to her feet by using the ringpost. When Rosemary sees this, She charges at Jade, who moves out of the way and Rosemary ends up running into the ringpost instead. When Rosemary gets up, She attempts to retreat and head back into the ring. Jade stops her by spewing water into her face. She then grabs Rosemary and power bombs her onto the ring side steps. Rosemary is counted down but is able to get to her feet at the last second.

Jade now grabs Rosemary and they head to the stage area. Jade attempts to power bomb Rosemary there. Rosemary counters and spews her again with her mist. An exhausted Rosemary then hits The Red Wedding for a third time in the match. This time on the stage. Both women are down for the count. Rosemary makes it back up right before the count of 10 and secures the victory.

Rosemary defeats Jade in a Last Knockouts Standing Match to retain The Knockouts Championship

After the match. Rosemary stands over Jade and Josh Mathews sells this on commentary as the final chapter in this rivalry.

Moose is now shown backstage. He addresses Cody. He calls Cody jealous and tells him that he made a mistake last week attacking him. Moose promises to come to the ring later to call out Cody..... Josh Mathews hypes up The World Championship main event between Lashley and Barnett set for tonight. He then says that The 'Expedition of Gold' will continue after the break.

Back from the break. The show returns and we are at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina. 'Broken' Matt addresses his family at their personal zoo. On hand is Reby, King Maxel, Brother Nero, Vanguard One and Senor Benjamin. Matt tells Nero, that now that he has his abilities stored in his vessel. That he wants him to test out those abilities. Matt wants Nero to seek out his obsolete mule "Vincent Van Goh". He wants him to communicate with his soul and test out his newfound broken brilliance.

Moose is in the ring. He grabs the mic and paces back and forth. Moose says that he doesn't care what "Club" Cody is a part of. That he doesn't care if Cody is the grand son of a plumber or the star that left him in the dust. Moose insults Cody and challenges him..... Mathews on commentary states that Cody isn't here tonight. Moose says that Cody is going to regret the day he crossed him and tries to lead the crowd in a Moose chant. Mathews again sells the fact that Cody isn't here. Moments later, Cody appears. He leaps out of the crowd, jumps into the ring and attacks Moose. Cody and Moose start exchanging strikes. Security runs out to break them up. Both Moose and Cody fight them off. Moose actually grabs one of the security members and power bombs him over the top rope. Moose and Cody then go back to brawling with each other. Moose wins the exchange and clotheslines Cody over the top rope. More security and officials come out and attempt to split the two up. The locker room empties with producers, agents and wrestlers all attempting to control the chaos at ringside. Brandi runs out and starts screaming at Cody to get him to stop. Cody promises Brandi that he is going to leave. He then grabs Josh Mathews and does the Impact audience a favor, and throws him halfway across the outside the floor. Eli Drake is now out to ringside with several others. The chaos continues and then Moose leaps over the top rope onto everyone at ringside surrounding Cody. The chaos finally settles down and the show goes to break.

James Storm Vs. Jessie Godderz

Much to the chagrin of the audience. Josh Mathews is back on commentary.... Amusingly enough though, Mathews puts himself over on commentary for being able to return to the broadcast table, only minutes after being thrown at ringside by Cody. Mathews makes mention of hall of fame commentators like Jim Ross and Tony Schiavonie. Mathews says if this had happened to them. They would be out for months but he was able to recover quickly and didn't even need to get his ribs taped. Mathews ends up suggesting to The Pope that Cody was mistaken and didn't know it was him. That they are good friends and that Cody probably thought he was The Pope. Mathews even takes a crack at Pope by promoting Don West and suggested that he could replace him on commentary. Mathews even goes on to say that he has elevated The Pope on commentary. He even takes a shot at Jeremy Borash. That he needs to be replaced and that he is probably out right now flying his drones.....

Evenly contested battle here between Storm and Godderz. When Jessie takes control. Eddie Kingston of The DCC show up at ringside. The distraction helps Storm re-take advantage of the match. Storm distracts the referee so that Kingston can interfere and choke out Godderz by the ring ropes. Godderz starts to rally and hits a flurry of moves on Storm. He ends the flurry with a blockbuster and gets a 2 count out of it. Meanwhile Mathews on commentary puts over his ability as an in ring wrestler and lays claim to being undefeated in his career...... Storm has now turned the tide and hits a spinebuster for a 2 count. James then goes for the "eye of the storm". Godderz counters and attempts the Adonis crab submission. Kingston runs into the ring but Godderz knocks him down. The referee turns his back to get Kingston out of the ring. Storm misses with the last call kick. Godderz puts him back into The Adonis Crab. Storm is tapping out but the ref does not see it. Bram runs down to the ring and strikes Godderz from behind with a steel chair. Storm then hits the Last Call kick on Jessie and pins him.

James Storm defeats Jessie Godderz by pinfall

X Division Championship Match

Trevor Lee (c) Vs. Andrew Everett

The two former Helms dynasty members take to the air early here while Shane Helms watches at ringside. Everett gains the early edge when he leaps over the top rope and onto Lee at ringside. Everett continues his aerial assault and connects with a springboard moonsault onto Trevor Lee.

When the action gets back into the ring. Both men run feel speed and leap into the air. In an innovative looking spot, Trevor Lee catches Everett in mid-air and hits what looks like a fall away slam. A move which Lee calls "Collision Course"..... The Pope announces on commentary that next week "The New Owners" will be in the building at Impact. That there will be several changes announced. Mathews sells being scared of what can happen.... Trevor Lee now controls the action for the next few minutes. In another good looking spot, Trevor Lee flings Andrew Everett across the ring, and his head lands directly into the top turnbuckle. Lee then attempts to german suplex Andrew but he lands on his feet. Everett then hits a springboard dropkick. Both men now take turns spring off the ropes and connecting with European uppercuts. Andrew Everett then hits a wicked looking spike rana that plants Trevor Lee's head directly into the mat.

Everett goes for the cover but Shane Helms pulls the referee aside and starts complaining about Trevor Lee's neck and how it landed during the last move. Everett sees Helms and chases after him on the outside. When he heads back to the ring. He attempts to leap from the top rope with a shooting star press. Trevor Lee brings up his knees at the last moment. He then rolls up Everett, pulls his tights and gets the pinfall victory.

Trevor Lee defeats Andrew Everett to retain The X Division Championship

