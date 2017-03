- As noted, Alberto El Patron is at tonight's Impact Wrestling television tapings. He debuted on the show as "Alberto De Patron" and challenged TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley to a match. The two will square off on the first episode. WWE star Paige is backstage at the tapings as well. PWInsider noted that TNA and Alberto came to terms in the last few days.

- Despite the tease of possible commentary changes by Jim Ross, the announce team - at least at the start of the tapings - is Josh Mathews and The Pope.

