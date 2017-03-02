- The $4.99 TNA "Legends: World Title Matches 2" pay-per-view is now available on the Fite app and other platforms. The pay-per-view features World Heavyweight Title matches with Bobby Roode vs. Austin Aries, Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Lashley and more. Above is a preview.
- Tonight's Impact on POP episode featured what may be Jade's last match with the company. She lost to TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Last Knockouts Standing match to open the show. As noted earlier via PWInsider, Jade is now a free agent after her contract expired and the two sides were unable to agree on a new deal. As of this writing, Jade's Twitter bio still says she works for TNA. Below are a few videos from tonight's match:
OUCH.#REDvsBLUE #LastKOStanding #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/DLWs89Uvrt— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2017
These two don't like each other AT ALL. @TNA_Rosemary @JadeTNA #IMPACTonPOP #LastKOStanding pic.twitter.com/hmHlDqqZeK— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.