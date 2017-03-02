- The $4.99 TNA "Legends: World Title Matches 2" pay-per-view is now available on the Fite app and other platforms. The pay-per-view features World Heavyweight Title matches with Bobby Roode vs. Austin Aries, Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Lashley and more. Above is a preview.

- It was announced at tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling tapings that the 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on July 2nd from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando.

- Tonight's Impact on POP episode featured what may be Jade's last match with the company. She lost to TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Last Knockouts Standing match to open the show. As noted earlier via PWInsider, Jade is now a free agent after her contract expired and the two sides were unable to agree on a new deal. As of this writing, Jade's Twitter bio still says she works for TNA. Below are a few videos from tonight's match:

