As noted earlier, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his TNA debut at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.
You can see photos from the segment below:
Scoop #54: 2 ref bumps and probably a dusty finish, stay tuned— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017
Scoop #55: Hebner and Stiffler fighting over who the champion is, Earl out to settle this pic.twitter.com/FKKtYKR0Dg— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017
Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017
Scoop #57: Alberto is leaving with the belt pic.twitter.com/Edl7gkWP78— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017
