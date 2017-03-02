As noted earlier, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his TNA debut at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

Patron faced World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in a match that should air next Thursday night. After controversy in the finish of the match, Alberto was announced as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

You can see photos from the segment below:

Scoop #54: 2 ref bumps and probably a dusty finish, stay tuned — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #55: Hebner and Stiffler fighting over who the champion is, Earl out to settle this pic.twitter.com/FKKtYKR0Dg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #57: Alberto is leaving with the belt pic.twitter.com/Edl7gkWP78 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

