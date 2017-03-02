Thanks to Tara for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from tonight's tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th and March 23rd.

* Eli Drake vs. Moose never happens as Cody Rhodes attacks Moose and lays him out backstage

March 23rd Episode:

* Moose retained the Impact Grand Title over Cody Rhodes via split decision

Xplosion Tapings:

* Trevor Lee defeated Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Idris Abraham, DJZ and Andrew Everett in a match for Xplosion

* Angelina Love defeated Angel Rose in a match for Xplosion

