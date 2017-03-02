Thanks to Joey Myrick for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Columbus, Ohio:

* Liv Morgan defeated Macey Estrella with her bulldog

* Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark with the big elbow

* Aleister Black quickly defeated Elias Samson, wearing a lucha mask and calling himself The Rambler. Black did good mic work before beating Samson

* Killain Dain and Eric Young of SAnitY defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa thanks to interference by Nikki Cross. After the match, Nikki called out Asuka

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross. Great action, DIY stopped SAnitY from interfering

* Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Good mix of shenanigans and hard in-ring work. Nakamura pinned Almas

