In what can only be described as the most emotional episode in the history of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling former WWE Superstar and WCW Champion Big Van Vader joins John and Chad to discuss his recent health scare, his overall diagnosis as well as the latest update on his heart ailment that doctors have told him leaves with only two years left to live. Additionally, Vader opens up and give the most detailed public comments about his recent struggles and how his health may impact his future plans in professional wrestling. Vader also discusses moments from his historic and timeless career spanning championships won on three continents and a countless number of matches competed in every square inch of the world. The full episode is available for download at this link.

"I really kind of regret tweeting it out. In other words when I got diagnosed and was told, "Leon, you have a bad heart and you have congestive heart failure and we feel your time is limited and you have maybe a couple of years left... two years or less to live". I remember getting very angry and said this has gotta be bulls--t because I don't feel bad and I remember getting extremely angry. Since that time and when I got the news I left the hospital and went right to the gym and rode the bike for a half hour. Hard. As hard as I could and when I got off the bike and got on the treadmill and walked for another 15 minutes pretty hard and I was exhausted but my heart felt fine so how can I do that if my heart is going to give out? The doctor in some of the ongoing appointments that I had with him explained to me that when you are tipping the scales at 400 and 420-25 pounds that a man that size and that heavy isn't supposed to be able to push himself in a cardiovascular endeavor no matter what it is much past 2 or 3 minutes."

Accepting his fate and still taking bookings to wrestle:

"I kind of wish I hadn't brought it up, and I am continuing to wrestle. Someone said, 'Aren't you afraid? Why would you get a booking (to wrestle) at this point when you've had this type of diagnosis?' I said, 'Brother, where would you rather die in a bed at home, or in the hospital, or would you rather die in front of 10,000 people having fun in the ring?

"So, if it's true, if this doctor isn't just totally full of s--t which, that's what I'm betting on, and I should say 'these doctors' at this point you know, that's my choice, and that's the way I decide to go out. If this thing's gonna happen, I'd rather be in a ring, anywhere, compared to sitting in a hospital room in a hospital bed, sitting there like some sheep getting ready to be slaughtered. It's not who I am, and it's not the way it's gonna happen with me."

Dallas Page and DDP Yoga playing a part in his lifestyle changes:

"First of all, Dallas Page is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year so he's not just a good wrestler he is a great wrestler and he's got multiple World Titles, I think two under WCW also. He has had a great career and has become a really great friend of mine. He reached out to me and made his home and his knowledge of diet and his knowledge of this DDP Yoga available to me as a format to lose weight. It has become very important to me. I was about 400 pounds when I got the diagnosis of the congestive heart failure and since that time with DDP's help with not just how much you heat but the quality of food and there is just some real simplistic lessons to learn and I would really advise everyone to figure out exactly what you are buying at the store because it is not really quality food.

"I feel very fortunate to have a friend like Dallas. I couldn't endorse his product more because the product of DDP Yoga is (WOW) off the charts. I've been working out since I was 7 or 8 years old and there is really nothing that compares to it. It is stretching, it builds muscle and really does a lot for you. Not to mention if you are dieting it can really be a tool to lose weight."

