- UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping spoke to TMZ Sports about his upcoming fight with Georges St-Pierre, as seen in the video above. Bisping said that GSP receiving an automatic title shot was warranted given his credentials, but said that the former welterweight champion is "out of his mind" if he thinks he can beat him after a three-year absence.

"GSP was out there saying that he was abducted by aliens," Bisping said. "I think we can all agree that aliens don't exist. The guy is out of his mind, this is proof once again. If he thinks he's going to stroll off the couch after [he] sat on his ass for three years and come in and take my title, the guy's out of his f-cking mind."

- Another installment in the "Embedded" series ahead of UFC 209 has been released, which is above. This one brings us closer to weigh-in day, as the fighters begin final prep to cut down to the necessary weight. Tyron Woodley, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are all featured, along with a surprise behind-the-scenes appearance by Georges St-Pierre.

It was recently announced that St-Pierre will return to the Octagon this year and challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. For the first time in over three years, GSP dons the trademark UFC gloves.

- Ticket sales for Saturday's double-title UFC 209 event are struggling. The event features welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defending his title against Stephen Thompson, along with a bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson to crown the interim lightweight champion.

Just one day out from UFC 209, a significant amount of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster as well as over 1,250 tickets listed on the resale market. Resale market prices are trending below face price, with cheapest seats available for $60 (25% below the cheapest face price of $80). This value continues into most seating areas, including Lower Level center seating with $600 Face Value selling for ~$400. The current average list price per ticket is $200, making UFC 209 the cheapest UFC PPV event TicketIQ has tracked since UFC 186 (4/25/15 at Centre Bell with an average price of $165).

- Weigh-ins for Friday night's Bellator 174 event went down on Thursday and the main event title fight is all set. Marloes Coenen, a former Strikeforce champion, will meet Julia Budd in the headline fight to crown the first-ever female featherweight champion. The main card airs live on Spike beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are complete weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike/9 p.m. ET)

* Marloes Coenen (144.7 lbs.) vs. Julia Budd (144.8) for inaugural women's featherweight title

* Fernando Gonzalez (173.9) vs. Brandon Girtz (165.6)

* Roman Pizzolato (242.6) vs. Justin Wren (234.4)

* Rafael Lovato (193) vs. Charles Hackmann (194.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/7 p.m. ET)

* Emmanuel Rivera (150.7) vs. Treston Thomison (147.3)

* Jonathan Gary (154.4) vs. Cody Pfister (155.6)

* Katy Collins (125.8) vs. Emily Ducote (124.1)

* Alexis Dufresne (145.3) vs. Gabrielle Holloway (146)

* Justin Patterson (174.5) vs. Jason Witt (170.6)

