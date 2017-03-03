- On the latest episode of Squad Wars, Buzzfeed's The Try Guys challenge pranking couple DK4L (De'arra Taylor & Ken Walker) and members of Big Time Rush (Kendall Schmidt & Dustin Belt) to run the ropes and throw down in a pro wrestling match. In the end, Rikishi will decide which squad will be the stunner while who will be hung up to dry on the clothesline. YouTube Red users can watch the full episode here, above is a preview of the episode.

- Just a reminder that The Big Show will be appearing at the Edmonton World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this evening, March 3rd, at 6pm.

- Mark Henry attended the Texas Longhorns "Big Squat Wednesday" workout this past Wednesday. Longhorns coach Tom Herman tweeted the photo below with The World's Strongest Man:

So good to see @TheMarkHenry encouraging our guys on Big Squat Wednesday. He truly has young men's best interest in mind. #ThisIsTexas ???? pic.twitter.com/ZbciJ1bO4p — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) March 1, 2017

