As seen on SmackDown this past Tuesday night, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to seemingly earn a shot at WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania 33. Meanwhile, SmackDown closed with Randy Orton declaring his intent to wrestle for the title at WrestleMania before burning down the Wyatt Family Compound.

WWE announced today that Orton and Styles will square off on SmackDown this Tuesday night, with the winner going to to face Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

