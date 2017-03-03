- Dave Meltzer noted on F4WOnline.com that he was told that someone will be appearing at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando "that will become the talk of the wrestling world." While it is not known who it is, Meltzer noted that Jim Ross' name was brought up while Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews were arguing at last night's taping.

- JR tweeted on Borash and Mathews being the new Impact Wrestling announce team, writing on Twitter:

- PWInsider reports that Magnus, Karen Jarrett and Chris Masters were backstage at last night's television tapings but were not used.

- Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the tweet below before last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, seeming to think that Alberto Del Rio would appear on last night's episode. Last night's show was a taped episode from January's tapings. Episodes from last night's taping begin airing next week.

