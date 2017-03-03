There have been some big swings with the WWE Fastlane betting odds. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns were originally in a dead heat, but now Strowman has emerged as a heavy favorite at -2000. Reigns was at one point slightly favored before the lines became so volatile and both men were listed as underdogs.

Sasha Banks is no longer favored to defeat Nia Jax, who is extremely favored now at -1700. Women's matches as of late have seen more flipping of the odds than the other other divisions.

Some other matches are seeing the lines shorten significantly. For example, Charlotte was at -1750 and has been downgraded to -900 with the outcome moving closer to bring in the favor of Bayley, although the champion is still the underdog.

A quick explanation of these odds would be that the minus indicated the favorite and the plus for the underdog. The number after the plus or minus tells us how favored or unfavored the competitors are. For example, betting $900 on Goldberg at -900 would only win $100 because he is so favored but it would only take a successful $100 bet on Owens at +500 to win $500 due to Kevin being the underdog. The odds are constantly changing and can be followed in real time.

Below are the current odds for Sunday's PPV:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +500 vs Goldberg -900

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley(c) +500 vs Charlotte Flair -900

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -350 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +250

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville -420 vs Jack Gallagher +300

Roman Reigns +1000 vs Braun Strowman -2000 (Undertaker has -200 odds to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +700 vs Samoa Joe -1500

Sasha Banks +800 vs Nia Jax -1700

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165

