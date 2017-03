- WWE posted the video above looking at 7 dream matches for Goldberg: John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

- As noted, a new episode of "RAW Talk" will air on the WWE Network after this Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will be appearing on the show.

- Seth Rollins will be appearing at the Salt Lake City Autorama at the South Towne Exposition Center from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 4th. You can get more details at autorama.com.

