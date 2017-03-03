- Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel's new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video.

- While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger's departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner today:

- As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools yesterday to celebrate Read Across America Day:

.@WWE and @WWENXT Superstars are celebrating at Cypress Park Elementary for Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss's Birthday! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8RRxQlGw8i — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017

