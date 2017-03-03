- Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel's new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video.
Thanks Big Hoss #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/WLv0NLqSaN— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 3, 2017
- As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools yesterday to celebrate Read Across America Day:
In honor of Dr. Seuss's Birthday, #CatintheHat is the book of choice today at Cypress Park Elementary! ????#ReadAcrossAmericaDay #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8NpiAcOm05— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) March 2, 2017
.@WWE and @WWENXT Superstars are celebrating at Cypress Park Elementary for Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss's Birthday! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8RRxQlGw8i— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017
.@WWE Superstars @BigCassWWE and @CarmellaWWE are practicing reading out loud with 1st graders for Read Across America Day! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8SxFvXX3t3— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.