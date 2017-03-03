- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW General Manager Mick Foley hyping the finale of Holy Foley.

recently spoke with The Pantagraph to promote the upcoming WWE live event in Bloomington, IL. She commented on how tough the SmackDown women's division is:

"We have our human sides. But in the ring, there are no jokes. I wouldn't want to meet any of us in a dark alley."

- As noted, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 has been announced for Tuesday's SmackDown. AJ tweeted the following on the match:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.