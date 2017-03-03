- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW General Manager Mick Foley hyping the finale of Holy Foley.
"We have our human sides. But in the ring, there are no jokes. I wouldn't want to meet any of us in a dark alley."
- As noted, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 has been announced for Tuesday's SmackDown. AJ tweeted the following on the match:
I guess I'll just win my spot. Again. #Phenomenal #SDLive https://t.co/8dhsZjrwM1— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.