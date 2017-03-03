- YouTube sensation IISuperwomanII, a.k.a. Lilly Singh, posted the video above of her clashing with Nikki Bella at Brie's baby shower. Lilly portrays Brie's best friend in the segment, and Lilly and Nikki try to one-up each other during their speeches which ends with Nikki chokeslamming Lilly through a table.

The Bellas also posted the videos below on their YouTube channel of Lilly working on her wrestling promos:

- NBC news affiliate WETM 18 has an interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Beth Phoenix.

"It just made me very emotional, I got super emotional. It reminded me of feelings that I have kind to push to the side in being a Mom for the past five years and six years," Phoenix said. "It just reminded me of how intensely and how long and how passionately I worked to be in that position and to have those opportunities."

