As noted, Jack Swagger revealed on Chael Sonnen's podcast that he requested his release from WWE. Swagger noted on Sonnen's podcast that his release is "an ongoing process right now."
I contacted WWE regarding Swagger's status, and they sent a statement today noting that Swagger has NOT been granted his release. It was noted that when his release is granted, he will have a 90 day non-compete.
Below is the statement sent to us from WWE:
"Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period."
Antony Copland contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.