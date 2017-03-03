It was an interesting day for the UFC, as the co-main event for Saturday's UFC 209 pay-per-view was pulled after Khabib Nurmagomedov failed to weigh-in. The top lightweight contender was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson for the interim title, but "The Eagle" was sent to the hospital early Friday morning hours before weigh-ins with issues.

Following his hospitalization, UFC officials had no choice but to pull the co-main event. They did tell MMAjunkie that Nurmagomedov has been released, but was not medically cleared. Ferguson weighed in at 154.5 pounds, making weight.

The ceremonial weigh-ins for the event stream live at 7 p.m. The main event between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson for the welterweight title is official, as both champion and challenger made weight.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley (170 lbs.) vs. Stephen Thompson (169) for Woodley's UFC welterweight championship

* Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

* David Teymur (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

* Mark Hunt (265) vs. Alistair Overeem (256)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Luis Henrique (248.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (251.5)

* Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

* Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)

* Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Paul Craig (204) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)

* Cynthia Calvillo (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)

* Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

