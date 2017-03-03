The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sin Cara and Bo Dallas make their entrances as R-Truth, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Dallas locks in a headlock on Sin Cara, Sin Cara rolls out of it. Sin Cara hits a springboard cross body and a springboard elbow on Dallas. Sin Cara kicks Dallas. Dallas rolls out of the ring. Sin Cara flips on to Dallas from off the apron. Sin Cara rolls Dallas back into the ring. Sin Cara connects with a pair of kicks on Dallas before Dallas sends Sin Cara back out of the ring. Sin Cara rolls back into the ring at the count of nine. Dallas hits a neckbreaker on Sin Cara prior to pinning him for a two count. Dallas locks in a headlock on Sin Cara, Sin Cara fights out of it. Dallas dodges a cross body attempt by Sin Cara. Dallas clotheslines Sin Cara in the corner before stomping him several times. Dallas runs at Sin Cara, Sin Cara gets his boots up though. Sin Cara ascends the turnbuckles and hits a Senton on Dallas. Sin Cara pins Dallas for the win.

Winner: Sin Cara

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Goldberg and Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Seth Rollins and Triple H with Samoa Joe at ringside.

Gran Metalik and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik

They lock up. Daivari locks in a wrist lock on Metalik, Metalik reverses it into a wrist lock of his own. Daivari backs Metalik into the corner. Metalik eventually hits a modified arm drag on Daivari. Metalik hits a missile dropkick on Daivari from off the second rope. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Metalik flips over the top rope onto Daivari. Metalik rolls Daiavari back into the ring and pins him for a one count. Daivari knees Metalik in the midsection as we head into a commercial break.

Daivari sends Metalik over the top rope as we return from the commercial break. Metalik lands on the ring apron. Daivari moves out of the way of a top rope attack attempt from Metalik. Daivari clotheslines Metalik before pinning him for a two count. Daivari sends Metalik into the turnbuckles. Daivari briefly locks in a headlock on Metalik prior to slamming him to the mat. Metalik dodges an attack attempt from Daivari in the corner. Metalik strikes Daivari. Metalik eventually hits a hurricanrana. Metalik hits a splash from off the top rope before pinning Daivari for a two count. Metalik kicks Daivari, Daivari strikes Metalik. Daivari hits a clothesline on Metalik prior to pinning him for a two count. Daivari runs at Metalik, Metalik catches him and hits the Metalik Driver. Metalik pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Gran Metalik

A recap of Beth Phoenix's Hall of Fame Induction announcement is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the contract signing and brawl between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

