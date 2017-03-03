- Above is the latest episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" with Seth Rollins and his family.

- 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with WWE's Corey Graves today. No word yet on when it will be released but Graves said it will air on the next "Bring It To The Table" episode. Angle posted the following:

Met up with @wwegraves today. Great chat with him about coming home! #HOF2017 #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:52am PST

- WWE Shop is running a two-day sale on title belts, as seen below. They also have the new Finn Balor replica leather jacket for sale. Use this link to visit WWE Shop and save on your entire order.

