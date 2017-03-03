- Above is the latest episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" with Seth Rollins and his family.
- WWE Shop is running a two-day sale on title belts, as seen below. They also have the new Finn Balor replica leather jacket for sale. Use this link to visit WWE Shop and save on your entire order.
2 Day Sale on Championship Titles!— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 3, 2017
Hurry and Save Big at #WWEShop.https://t.co/9GlR5RBHwz#WWE pic.twitter.com/NDj4BXrglL
Get the new @FinnBalor #BalorClub replica jacket at #WWEShop.https://t.co/eaztVqmC5h#WWE #FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/DSdps3iiUV— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.