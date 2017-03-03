Source: Forbes

Forbes has a new interview with The Big Show, which you can read here. Below are some highlights:

"Sami Zayn thinks I hate him, but one day I'd even like to work with little ol' Sami. He's always so happy, I just wanna strangle him."

Roman Reigns:

"People don't understand how good Roman is. He's easy to pick on because he's good looking and he's athletic in our society especially with social media. Roman is great to work with, especially if you're a big guy. If you're a big guy and a bad guy, and you're working with Roman Reigns, it's really easy. Our audience has a way of being misinformed from the wrong people. The internet is filled with so-called experts who couldn't lace up a pair of boots. He's getting a lot of grief for stuff that isn't his fault. It's the in-thing to boo Roman Reigns. In time, thru Roman's work ethic, he'll be able to change a lot of those opinions.

His favorite wrestlers:

"My two favorites right now are Seth [Rollins] and Roman. Seth is amazing, he does A to Z. He does it in the ring, on the mic, heel and babyface. He's not finding himself, he's found himself. As far as cruiserweights, I really love Swann and Neville. I loved that they turned Neville heel. He's got such an aggressive nastiness. I love it."

Show also discussed Conor McGregor in WWE, wanting to wrestle Shaq at WrestleMania, The Undertaker being the "John Wayne" of pro wrestling and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

