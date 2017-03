Tomoaki Honma was injured earlier today at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Okinawa, Japan.

During a match pitting Honma, Togi Makabe & Michael Elgin vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Jado, Jado hit Honma with a DDT from the second rope. Honma was unresponsive after taking the move and the match was stopped. Honma was stretchered to the back and then rushed to a nearby hospital.

We hope to have more shortly. Below are photos of the injury from "The Definitive Puroresu Discussion Group" Facebook page:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.