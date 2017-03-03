- The Hardys are reportedly already in preliminary talks with WWE, according to a report on Pro Wrestling Sheet. It was noted that discussions began after their contracts expired on Tuesday, and that while no deal has been offered yet, "things are looking good" for the Hardys returning to WWE.

See Also Reby Sky On If The Hardys Were Asked To Drop TNA Tag Titles, Matt Hardy Responds To WWE Star

- The Big Event is this Saturday and will feature a host a big names, including Bret Hart, Sting, Amy "Lita" Dumas and Christian Cage as well as rare appearances by James "Kamala" Harris and Harley Race. Mike Tyson, Tito Ortiz and Dennis Rodman are also scheduled to be there. You can get more information or purchase tickets by clicking here.

- PWInsider reports that there are changes to the way creative is handled in TNA. It was noted that while former creative head John Gaburick would be open to suggestion in the past, whereas Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel are sticking with the creative plans made with "no wiggle room for changing ideas."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.