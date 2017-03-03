Source: Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Sentinel has an interview with Shawn Michaels, who was promoting his upcoming WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania weekend. Below are a few highlights:

"When Undertaker came in, it was the greatest gimmick ever, but how long could it last? That's where he's been such a genius. His success is so different from anybody else's -- he's just tweaked little things here and there, sometimes big things, but he's always made it into something new and he's made a 25-year-plus career out of it. Careers are a lot shorter these days, with guys getting beaten up, but he's still here."

His favorites in NXT:

"I love the Revival, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger. I love Elias Samson – I can't help it, I like the Drifter thing, it stands out to me. I see something in a young guy like Patrick Clark. I think Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are super-talented from a style standpoint."

Bobby Roode on the main roster:

"They're doing something really good and special with him, with the whole entrance and presentation and the 'Glorious' thing. He's getting over at a level he's not used to, but once they get behind you like that, when he comes in (to Raw or Smackdown), he could be around for a long time."

Michaels also discussed teaching at the WWE Performance Center, promo advice that he gives, where he got the "Mr. WrestleMania" monicker, if he stays in touch with the Kliq and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

