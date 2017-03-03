Thanks to Lyne and Adam K. (Cruiseliner) for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from tonight's tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th.

* The World Heavyweight Title is now vacant as Alberto El Patron gave it up

* ODB defeated Rebel. They both engaged in a kissfest with Earl Hebner

* Backstage, Impact officials take the World Heavyweight Title from Alberto and give it back to Bobby Lashley due to the controversial ending to their match

* Alberto comes to the ring and says he loves this place because he can by Patron. He says this is his house. Impact allows him to do or say whatever he wants without any of the political BS. He calls Lashley to the ring but Ethan Carter III comes instead. EC3 says Alberto needs to earn the top spot. EC3 challenges him to a top contender's match. Alberto refuses and says he's here to fight the big dog, not the b---h. A fight breaks out and Alberto accepts

* X Division Champion Trevor Lee retains over Braxton Sutter, Andrew Everett and Suicide

* Sienna comes out to address Allie, who was out with Sutter. She threatens them and says Romeo & Juliet always meet their demise

* Bruce Prichard comes out and announces that we will crown new Tag Team Champions in two weeks via 4-team tournament. The Decay come out to interrupt and demand the titles. Reno Scum interrupts them. Out next is Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. They're all interrupted by the returning LAX, made up of Konnan, Homicide, Angel Rose and 2 guys from ROH

* Davey Richards defeated Suicide. Angelina Love was with Davey

* Garza Jr., Laredo Kid and Mahabali Shera defeated Fallah Bahh, Bokara and Envious Abraham. JB announced this as an international six-man tag match

* Reno Scum defeated The Decay when Rosemary accidentally sprayed mist at Crazzy Steve

