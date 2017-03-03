- As seen above, Nickelodeon turned John Cena's "My Time Is Now" theme into "My Slime Is Now" to promote Cena hosting the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th.
- As seen below, WWE Community is with Mark Henry and Olympian Apolo Ohno for an AfterSchool All-Stars event in Columbus, Ohio tonight:
Tonight we're in Columbus, OH celebrating @ASASOhio with @TheMarkHenry and our friend @ApoloOhno! pic.twitter.com/usZCsM5RFs— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 3, 2017
