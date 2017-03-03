- Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping are expected to meet in July. But we were treated to a clash between the two on Friday during a special press conference.

Bisping showed up late for the event, and GSP questioned if Las Vegas had "gotten the better of him." The two continued to exchange words.

UFC president Dana White said he hoped to make the fight official for July as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

- It was a tough day for the UFC, as the planned co-main event at Saturday night's UFC 209 card was lost in the early morning hours. UFC president Dana White was upset with that, and it only carried over when asked about the term "money fight" by reporters.

"I'm getting tired of the term money fight," White said. "Conor (McGregor) is the guy. He does big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else. Shut up if you don't.

"If you're not him, shut up, OK? Guys are talking about money fights and I'm like, 'You're not a money fight.'"

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of those who claimed to be on-par with McGregor, was forced out of an interim title fight with Tony Ferguson after being hospitalized while attempting to cut weight.

