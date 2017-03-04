This week, one of the greatest WrestleMania PPVs ever cracked the list, headlined by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, WrestleMania 17 came in at number twenty. Weekly content remained King as NXT (1), Talking Smack (2), and 205 Live (3) rounded out the top three.

Holy Foley is still hanging on with one episode left as the Raw from January 30th (featuring Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens) was a newcomer. While most of the Big 4 PPVs took up a majority of this week's ranking, Eddie Guerrero's Latino Heat focused on his match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XX. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - WrestleMania 17

#19 - SummerSlam 2016

#18 - Top 50 Incidents in ECW History

#17 - NXT (378)

#16 - WrestleMania 30

#15 - Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart

#14 - WrestleMania Rewind: Latino Heat

#13 - Talking Smack (914)

#12 - WrestleMania 31

#11 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#10 - Survivor Series 2016

#9 - Raw (1236)

#8 - Holy Foley: Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#7 - WrestleMania 32

#6 - Royal Rumble 2017

#5 - NXT (379)

#4 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#3 - 205 Live (14)

#2 - Talking Smack (915)

#1 - NXT (380)

