- Above, Eva Marie does her first vlog of a photo shoot for her fashion company, NEM. Eva talks about some of her co-workers while she gets ready for the shoot, and plans to do more of these in the future. Eva has been off WWE TV since August of last year.

- WWE put out an infograph to help break down Charlotte's 16 straight PPV wins (singles matches). It includes each match's opponent, time, where it happened, and a quick summary of the match.

- Since WWE Fastlane is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Sunday (you can see the updated card by clicking here), Charlotte has been out promoting the event. One of her appearances included showing up during a Milwaukee Bucks game and giving a chairshot to one of their mascots during a race. Charlotte will challenge for Bayley's Raw Women's Championship on Sunday.

