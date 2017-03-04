Source: Sporting News

Frankie Karzarian spoke to Sporting News on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I might be in the minority in this thinking, but I kind of like wrestling when it's a little gritty and a little dirty and a little risque. I think wrestling, by and large, especially wrestling on television, is far too sanitized and far too neat. I understand...they have to be because of advertisers. I get that. I think that professional wrestling works best when the reins are dropped and we are allowed to be dirty and risky and unsanitized and unclean."

Wrestlers using more real emotions:

"I just don't like being sold the pre-packaged 'Here's our colorful product' and, god forbid, someone dropped an F-bomb or somebody threw up a middle finger and not get lambasted or fired or fined. If I can use a little language, the p—ification of society has really trickled down into professional wrestling in a negative way. And I think the numbers show that, too."

Time with tag partner, Christopher Daniels:

"In hindsight, when you take two guys who had substantial singles runs and then put them together and they have a substantial tag-team run, The Addiction, Bad Influence, whatever you want to call us, we really carved out a niche as tag-team wrestlers. When it's all said and done, people will definitely remember our team."

