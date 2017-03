After brawling for weeks, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will finally have their match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. You can check out the updated card by clicking here.

The question is simple, who will win: Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

