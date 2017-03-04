As we first reported, Matt Morgan will be returning to Impact Wrestling at this weekend's television tapings.

As noted, former WWE star Chris Mordetzky, f.k.a. Chris Masters, was backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings earlier this week. It appears as if he will be returning on-camera, as he posted the photo below on Instagram from a gym in Orlando with the hashtags #Impact, #reboot and #MakeImpactGreat.

Mordetzky made a few appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2015.

Getting it in at #goldsgym#orlando#bodybuilding#jacked #vascular#tan#jackedandtan#Kobe11#nzk #Wrestling#Impact#reboot#MakeImpactgreat A post shared by Chris Masters (@chrismasters310) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.