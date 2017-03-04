Source: PWInsider

PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker is expected back on WWE television in the coming week to set up his WrestleMania plans.

As noted, The Undertaker is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 next month. Taker has made a handful of television appearances since defeating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32, with his most recent being in the Royal Rumble match in January, where he was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Reigns will be facing Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. Make sure to join us this Sunday for our live coverage of the pay-per-view. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.