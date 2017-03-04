Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Crystal River, Florida:
* Cezar Bononi defeated Kishan Raftar
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Riddick Moss
* Dan Matha cut an in-ring promo but got booed
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated HoHo Lun and Demitrius Bronson
* Victoria Gonzalez, Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose, Kimber Lee and Mary Kate in an elimination match. Ember was the sole survivor
* Buddy Murphy defeated Steve Cutler
* Daria Berenato defeated Aliyah
* Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar
