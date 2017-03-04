- In the video above, The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, John Laurinaitis and others in the family take a trip to Napa to try the new wine coming out from the twins.
- Titus O'Neil is the latest WWE Superstar to comment on Jack Swagger, who is on his way out of the company. As noted, Swagger requested his release earlier in the week but WWE confirmed on Friday that he is still signed to the company but when he is released, he will be under a standard non-compete clause. Titus wrote:
@RealJackSwagger Tough as Hell,Strong as an OX and as Good of a Man as you'll find. THANK YOU!! See you soon my friend??????— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 4, 2017
