- In the video above, The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, John Laurinaitis and others in the family take a trip to Napa to try the new wine coming out from the twins.

- The final rating for this week's WWE RAW was a 2.16, down from last week's 2.21 rating. As noted, the show drew 3.093 million viewers, down from last week's 3.216 million viewers.

- Titus O'Neil is the latest WWE Superstar to comment on Jack Swagger, who is on his way out of the company. As noted, Swagger requested his release earlier in the week but WWE confirmed on Friday that he is still signed to the company but when he is released, he will be under a standard non-compete clause. Titus wrote:

@RealJackSwagger Tough as Hell,Strong as an OX and as Good of a Man as you'll find. THANK YOU!! See you soon my friend?????? — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 4, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.