- Cedric Alexander plays X-Men and Mortal Kombat with Xavier Woods in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Sami Zayn, Neville, Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Below is the description:

"Things go awry as Sami Zayn and Neville lose their way, while Seth Rollins loses his luggage on a road trip with Cesaro to Philadelphia."

- Former NFL player Demitrius Bronson made his WWE NXT live event debut at last night's show in Crystal River, FL. He teamed with HoHo Lun and lost to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. The former Seattle Seahawks running back used the name Mr. Bronson. He can be seen on the right in the photo below:

S/O to my favorite security guard. This is the first time I've seen him in action, even if it wasn't for very long lol ??#NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/NfdE0jzuzK — Jacob Williams (@NappyRootz_) March 4, 2017

