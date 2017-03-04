Source: ESPN

As noted, the scheduled Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal match at WrestleMania 33 appears to be in danger of falling through. Shaq recently confirmed that the match might not happen, and said that it was not his fault. The Big Show spoke with ESPN, and indicated that Shaq's fitness may be to blame for Shaq turning down the match.

"He's got to be what, 440, 450 pounds?" Big Show said. "He's gotten pretty fat. Me on the other hand? I just weighed in this morning -- 379 pounds.

"Maybe he doesn't want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O'Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt. It's on him. He has to weigh these consequences in his own mind. Does he want the world to know how fat and out of shape he is? Or does he want to sit back and talk s-it into a podcast?"

