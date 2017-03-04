- We noted before that John Cena was working with Nintendo to help promote their new Switch console In the promo above, Cena games in "Unexpected Places" with others.

- Bill Goldberg is on his way to Milwaukee for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. He tweeted the following on his match with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens:

Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock's ticking @FightOwensFight — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 4, 2017

Owens responded with the following:

So kewl!!! ??Are you pre-boarding with the people that need more time to get down the jet bridge? Be careful not to trip. See you tomorrow! ?? https://t.co/88x6LNgyxO — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 4, 2017

- WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is off the road this weekend as she's working The 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. She was previously announced for the Fitness International competition. Here she is with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger after the show:

????Hung w/ him 4 awhile w/ deep conversation & great honor it was!So amazing he is inspired by ME! Pushes me further 2 accomplish my dreams???? pic.twitter.com/yZ7nRwka4A — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 4, 2017

