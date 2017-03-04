Source: TV Insider

ROH COO Joe Koff was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss ROH and this Friday's ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view. Below are some highlights:

"I think that we are responsible to a great extent for the growth of WWE with NXT, the cruiserweight division. There is no question that I believe that our growth has spurred their creativity and their company to create brands that are similar and compete with ours. I'm not saying they think about us all day long in their boardroom, but it's apparent. It's apparent by the style of wrestling that NXT does and the kinds of performers they are putting in the cruiserweight division and on their other shows. I just think it's complementary. We have always been focused on what we do. I've never looked beyond Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor is what we specialize in and has a specific core. And it is our job to preserve that core. At the same time, it's our job to stimulate the progress of the company. I think we've done that. I think the fact wrestling is in a high-point right now in a sense. Wrestling is in a good spot right now, and I think that is because there are a lot of great people wrestling. They are young guys, agile guys and have a tremendous amount of skill and belief in their craft. That is coming forward, which is why I'm thrilled with what the space is doing right now as far as presenting a superb product to the fans."

With Cody Rhodes appearing on both ROH and TNA shows, if there have been recent conversations about working with TNA:

"I think what you are seeing with Cody, for example, where he has done some shows for them. However, he has been fairly exclusive to us from a television and domestic standpoint over the last two or three months.

"That Hardy Boys and Young Bucks angle was born because of them. It all took an organic path that ended up on our channel and hopefully back to TNA. I think it's a start. I think we are taking a look at it thinking, 'How does this work? How would this work?' Because this was talent-generated and not creative-generated by the office, I think it has an organic feel. When that video came on in the Hammerstein Ballroom in December at Final Battle, it was one of those Joe Koff Ring of Honor moments I will never forget. It was palpable. They had to process seeing Matt Hardy on the screen wondering why he was there. The reaction was amazing. I think that goes back to what is special about Ring of Honor—the ability to still surprise. We are really not influenced by the outside world. We stick to our guns. We have a tightknit group that are able to keep secrets for the most part. I think it helps. I'm proud of that.

"I had no issues with the old management at TNA, but there is no question with the new management that they seem to be more open to working cooperatively in this space. That is always good. It's good for the business."

Koff also discussed goals for ROH for the next year and beyond, if there has been talk of him becoming an on-screen character, what he is most proud of with the growth of ROH and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

