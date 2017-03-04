- Former NXT star Stuart Tomlinson, f.k.a. Hugo Knox, has returned to football (soccer for U.S. fans) with National League North side Altrincham. Tomlinson had left the sport in 2013 to embark on his WWE career. He was released from WWE last September.
- Randy Orton's wife Kim posted the photo below thanking a restaurant in St. Charles, MN for making Randy a special drink called the "Burning Abigail":
